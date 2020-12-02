Nikki Bella Finally Reached Out to Ex John Cena About His Wedding

Nikki Bella has been living out her own happily ever after with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and their new baby son Matteo, but it wasn’t too many years ago that she pictured her life going very differently. After six years together, Nikki and ex John Cena parted ways for good in 2018, with the Total Bellas star realizing she couldn’t start a family with someone who wasn’t equally passionate about becoming a parent. Two years later, Nikki’s found her match in Chigvintsev — and Cena, too, has suddenly tied the knot with engineer girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh. And while we’d heard that Cena issued ex Nikki congratulations after she welcomed her baby boy, we learned today that Nikki hadn’t reached out to Cena about his nuptials. Until yesterday, that is.

On podcast All Things Vanderpump, host Lisa Vanderpump teased it out of Nikki whether she’d wished Cena well in his new marriage.

“I haven’t…I didn’t,” Nikki admitted. “Are there rules? Am I supposed to? Should I send flowers?”

Before Lisa offered her etiquette ruling, which Vanderpump Rules and Real Housewives fans alike will know she loves to do, she asked for more backstory on Nikki and Cena’s romance (guess she didn’t tune in to Total Bellas until later).

“We wanted different things. I really wanted to be a mom and he didn’t want to be a father,” Nikki told her. “But then in the end he was like, ‘Look, I will give you a kid,’ but I knew deep down in his heart it’s not what he wanted. And I was so afraid that years down the road he would just have regrets and resent me for making him a father.”

In the end, Nikki took Lisa’s advice and offered a one-time, on-air congratulations to her longtime ex.

“John, congratulations on your wedding. I’m very, very happy for you,” she said.

Honestly, if we could address our exes through Lisa Vanderpump instead of directly, we’d take that option too.

Before you go, click here for all the celebrity splits and divorces we never saw coming.

