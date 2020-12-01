Look, 2020 will always be looked upon as a year of change, and while many of us would like to forget it all, for others, the transformations that 2020 brought weren’t all bad. For Willow Smith, it was a big year of really shifting from youth into adulthood, and the 20-year-old has that Savage x Fenty Show to thank. It was an experience that marked a major transition in her life — not to mention her first time wearing lingerie — and mom Jada Pinkett Smith was thrilled to share that moment with her.

We already know that Jada had a proud-mama moment over Willow’s role in the Rihanna fashion show, but now we’re getting more info about how Willow felt, and what a transformative moment it was for her. Mom, daughter, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris reminisced about that special time on the most recent episode of Red Table Talk.

Initially, Willow admits, self-doubt crept in when she walked into a room of dancers who were “sweating and it’s super hot and heavy,” she says. “As soon as I got in there I was like ‘Oh God, maybe I can’t handle this. Maybe this is not my place.’”

But the young singer quickly realized that that was her “insecurity” playing mind tricks on her — and the magical, mind-changing moment came when she put on the Savage x Fenty lingerie and found it didn’t embarrass her, it empowered her. “I put on the clothes and I looked at myself and I said, ‘You’re gonna go out there and you’re gonna vibe it out,'” Willow says.

She shared that powerful moment with mom Jada by Facetiming the outfit she was going to wear — and Jada’s reaction was priceless: “‘YES! Let them have it, Willow,'” she recalls. Mom not only approved, she proudly posted a photo of Willow in her Fenty gear for everyone to see.

“My two fo’evahs right here!!! My two favs in the game! Check out @savagexfenty NOW on @amazonprimevideo!!!” Jada captioned the photo of Willow and Rihanna together, “We ain’t in Kansas no mo’ 😜.”

But that’s how the Smith family rolls; they stick together and support each other through every journey of growth. Willow thinks 2020 is her year of “becoming a woman” and she plans to “continue to get more confident” and “comfortable” in her own skin. And Mom is a big fan of that idea. “I’m just proud of the young woman you’re becoming,” she told Willow. Her baby is all grown up!

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.

