Madonna has never been camera shy, but one thing we don’t always see from the pop icon? Photos of her family. Lest you forget, Madonna has six kids — and the 62-year-old pop star, who looks almost unrecognizable lately, recently had her gaggle of kids join her to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, and she shared a video of the sweet day with her Instagram followers.

The Instagram video has an old-fashioned home-movie filter on it, giving it a real retro feel, as Nina Simone’s “Love Me or Leave Me” plays in the background. The family gathers in front of the fireplace to snap a photo together — Lourdes, 24, Rocco, 20, David, 15, Mercy, 14, and 8-year-old twins Estere and Stella — huddle around their mom, who just happens to be a mega-star. Everyone is dressed to perfection in suits, ties, fascinators and long gowns — it’s the fanciest Thanksgiving affair we’ve ever seen.

“Beautiful Souvenir ………….Giving Thanks,” Madonna simply captured the post. For a mama bear with so many baby bears — especially two who are young adults now — it’s probably hard to gather the troops together, even on holidays. Oldest daughter Lourdes is primarily based out of New York City, while her brother Rocco lives in London. Mom spends most of her time in Lisbon, Portugal with the young kids in her family.

Family time wasn’t the only thing on her mind, Madonna also found time for romance on the Turkey Day holiday. The second half of the video gives a tease of the Material Girl sitting on her 26-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams’ lap — and of course, she had to share that lap with her French bulldog, Gypsy.

The sweetest part was witnessing a huge part of her career incorporated into celebrating the day. Madonna posted moments of music and dancing happening throughout her precious time with her family. She summed it up her thoughts perfectly on her Thursday Instagram post, “So much to be Grateful for……….today and everyday.!!!”

