Megan Fox Is Helping Machine Gun Kelly Get Past His Drug Abuse

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s love story just got deeper, now that the musician is opening up about his drug addiction. Their instant connection, which Fox admitted “shattered” her heart “immediately,” is turning into a long-term relationship. They have connected on a level that goes beyond an affair, though their romance did lead to the end of her marriage to actor Brian Austin Green.

MGK first had to realize that his reliance upon drugs was tied to his creativity with music. He thought that his artistry and his love for Adderall was “how you attained a level or unlocked something in your brain,” he told Dave Franco for Interview magazine. But apparently, his addiction escalated to the point he went from “orally taking it to then snorting it” and he became so reliant upon it, he “was scared to ever go into a studio if I didn’t have something.”

That’s where Fox’s dedication to MGK enters the picture. He praises her for being the partner who is helping him through “those dark nights when you’re sweating and not being able to figure out why you’re so in your head, to help you get out of your head and put it in perspective, that really, really helps.” Her devotion to helping him find sobriety is a journey she’s willing to take with him.

He’s also taking a major step by seeking therapy to help him work through his childhood trauma of living with an “extremely religious and extremely strict” father, which only empowered his rebellious side. With Fox rooting for him, MGK knows that he has someone who is looking out for his best interests and reminding him to ditch those self-sabotaging patterns.

“He looks to me to avoid his own self-destructive tendencies,” Fox told Nylon. “And that’s where I’m useful because on his own and left to his own devices I don’t know how much interest he has in caring for himself.”

Still, MGK is finding his “commitment to change” an “inspiring” journey because it’s “reverberat[ing] through the universe and definitely through my family.” And he wants daughter Casie Colson Baker, 12, to see that “his drug of choice is happiness and commitment to the art, rather than a commitment to a vice that I believed made the art,” he told Franco.

For Fox, she knows that their love is intense and she’s letting him know she’s there for him every step of the way — for better or for worse. She seems to think it’s all worth it, even though it ended her already-complicated marriage to Green.

“Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” she explained to Nylon. “The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”

It’s an interesting way to explain their relationship, but MGK and Fox have thrown themselves in deeply — deeply in love or deeply in obsession — sometimes it’s hard to tell the difference.

