Juno star Elliot Page took an incredibly brave step today and announced on social media that he is transgender, uses he/they pronouns, and goes by Elliot. In an emotional essay expressing his gratitude for all who have supported him and the genuine joy he feels in coming forward with this, Page pledged not to stop pushing for a more equal society for all in a world where the transgender community faces disproportionate threats of violence every day — a point underlined by trans star Laverne Cox coming out about a transphobic attack she and a friend suffered in Griffith Park just days earlier.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” Page wrote in a note shared on Twitter and Instagram. “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

“My joy is real, but it is also fragile,” he continued. “The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the “jokes” and of violence…the statistics are staggering. The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel.”

Page signed off their note with a message of love to all those out there suffering who may be losing hope, promising to use their platform to fight for change.

“To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Before you go, click here to see 32 LGBTQ celebrity parents raising their kids in the spotlight.