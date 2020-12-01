Kelly Clarkson May Have to Pay Ex Brandon Blackstock Up to $5M in Annual Support

We’ve always considered Kelly Clarkson’s soon-to-be ex-husband Brandon Blackstock to be a low-key guy — he seemed to keep our girl Kells happy, and that’s really all that was important. But over the past few months, things have happened fast: Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock citing “irreconcilable differences” (celeb-speak for “stay tuned”), Blackstock’s father sued Clarkson for unpaid management fees she’d agreed to in a 13-year-old phone call, and Clarkson hit back with a labor petition against the management group. We’ve also seen Clarkson granted primary custody of their kids River Rose and Remy — and now, we’ve seen Blackstock’s first offer of what he expects to take out of this divorce. In court documents obtained by TMZ, Blackstock asks for a staggering $5.2 million in annual support from Clarkson — $300,000 monthly for spousal support and $136,000 monthly for child support.

Look, I see where Blackstock is coming from. I, too, would like $5 million a year paid to me by Kelly Clarkson. It sounds great! But unlike Blackstock, who brazenly requested both that amount of support and an additional $2 million in attorney fees, I have to assume I’d be too embarrassed to ask.

Clarkson, who we imagine is surprised to learn that Blackstock expects to be provided for at this rate, opened up on The Kelly Clarkson Show about the “horrible” process of figuring out their divorce.

“It’s horrible. There are so many hard parts and the hardest for me is the kids,” she told guests Glennon Doyle and Alicia Keys. “That’s the hardest part for me. You know, I always think as women especially we’re trained — Alicia and I were talking earlier — to take it all on and you can deal with it and you’re fine. But it’s your babies that you worry about.”

Our hearts are with Clarkson as she and her attorneys figure out how best to reply.

