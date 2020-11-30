After 24 years of marriage, the candle still burns brightly between Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness. And the actor professed his love in the sweetest way — with a glowing tribute on Instagram as the couple celebrated her 65th birthday.

The sweet picture is a rare and loving one from the normally private couple. Hugh and Furness huddle close together with his arm around her shoulder as she blows out three candles on a tray of desserts. It’s the dreamy caption that does it for us, though.

“Happy birthday to my incredible wife. Your courage, wit, open heartedness, loyalty, creativity, joie de vivre, cheekiness and spontaneity inspire me every day,” Jackman wrote. “I love you so much more than any caption can convey.”

This isn’t the first time Hugh has professed his love for his wife to the entire world. He genuinely expresses his gratitude for his family whenever he gets the chance. For their 22nd anniversary in 2018, he gushed, “Deb, from day one, we had that. 22 years later … it only gets deeper. You and the kids are the greatest gift I will ever receive. I love you a gazillion times around the world.” And we love Hugh for being so cute with his love for Furness.

The Greatest Showman star has admitted that it was love at first sight for him when they met in 1995 on the Australian TV series Correlli. He admitted that she basically had him a “hello” because all it took was one short exchange. “‘Hi, I’m Deborra-Lee Furness, nice to meet you,'” he reminisced to People in 2016. “I remember thinking, ‘I like this girl.’”

The duo has also always been open about their struggles to conceive and how they opened their hearts to adoption, and how son Oscar Maximillian, 20, and daughter Ava Eliot, 15, brought incredible joy to their lives.

Hugh and Furnesss’s relationship is a pillar when it comes to Hollywood marriages. They never seem ruffled by any rumors — like those unfounded ones about Jackman’s sexuality — they just keep pushing forward with love. Who knew Wolverine was such a mushball? Not us — but we’re totally here for it.

