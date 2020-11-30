Will Heather Rae Young Start a Family with Tarek El Moussa Soon?

Heather Rae Young hasn’t even walked down the aisle yet with fiancé Tarek El Moussa, but the family-planning questions are already being thrown at the couple. Heather has been pretty vocal about enjoying being a stepmom to Tarek’s two children —daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, from his first marriage to Christina Anstead — so it seems like having a baby might be at the top of their list. Right? Well, maybe not.

Young reveals that the duo is “super busy” planning their destination wedding and that they have “no plans” to have kids “anytime soon,” she tells Life & Style. Don’t read that the wrong way, though. She thinks that expanding their family might be on the table — just not right now.

“We can never predict what’s going to happen in the future, but we’re so fulfilled with Taylor and Braydon and our little family,” she said.

That love of family is also extending to their wedding plans — it will be a family affair. Taylor will be both head flower girl and bridesmaid for Young, while Brayden “will be standing up there with Tarek.” It’s bound to bring the blended family of four even closer.

Even though Young is enjoying her experience as a bonus mom, she never stands in the way of the children’s relationship with their mom. The key to co-parenting for Tarek and Young with Anstead is “good communication” because “everything is for the kids,” the Selling Sunset star told the publication.

And while Young is happy to support Anstead “when it comes to co-parenting and communicating,” they aren’t hanging out and having coffee afterward. It’s more of a cordial relationship versus a friendly one. “We don’t mix our lives with hers,” explains Heather. “We’re supportive for the kids and that’s really it.”

The duo has managed to merge their lives together quickly, and whatever works for them — and the kids — seems to be their top priority. Just don’t add another baby to the mix — yet.

