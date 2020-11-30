Prince William & Kate Middleton Shouldn’t Count On an Invitation to the Queen’s Christmas

It’s a sad Christmas this year for Queen Elizabeth II — and from the sounds of it, for most of the rest of the royal family too. Obviously, the royal family can’t go ahead with its usual (and elaborate) Christmas rituals due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions to travel and public gatherings. Given the Queen and her husband Prince Philip’s advanced age, they need to be particularly careful who they’re spending their time with in coming weeks, and that includes the highest of holidays. And due to one slight COVID-exposing factor we’d overlooked, that could mean the Queen’s Christmas plans only include a very small circle indeed: so small, that even Prince William and Kate Middleton shouldn’t count on an invite. While we’d already absorbed the blow that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry likely wouldn’t be back in the UK for their first post-royal holiday, we’d assumed it was a given that the king-to-be would spend Christmas with his grandmother at least. But a new source suggests that’s not where Her Majesty is leaning.

According to a source who spoke with The Telegraph, the risks involved with Kate and William’s three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis having been in school are “clearly” part of the Queen’s calculations when planning the holiday.

“They will sort it out between them; it will be about what’s practical,” the source said, per The Mirror.

With 2-year-old Louis, 5-year-old Charlotte, and 7-year-old George, Kate and William also have more than their fair share of grandparents eager to see the kids, and joining the Queen’s bubble would mean a strict quarantine protocol for the whole family both leading up to and during their contact with her. For that reason, it’s suggested that the Queen may spend the holiday with another one of her children or grandchildren: Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, or Prince Edward and wife Sophie may simply be better-suited for what Her Majesty currently requires.

This holiday has required calculations we hope never to make again — and we’re already looking forward to (hopefully) seeing the whole royal family back together for Christmas 2021.

