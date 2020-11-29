Kim Kardashian’s Latest Family Photo Is Our 2020 Mood

Kim Kardashian may be a huge celebrity and social media queen, but sometimes — just sometimes — she really is just like us. The mom of four shared a family photo this morning that we can definitely all relate to, and that she’s opened up about before: the struggle of capturing that perfect festive family photo. Taking that holiday card-worthy image is nearly impossible with a group of rambunctious kids. It’s pure chaos, yet that timeless photograph makes it all worth it…right?

The Skims founder shared a photo trying to get North and her cousin Penelope to cooperate for a picture. The cousins appear to be fighting and crying during the process. Kardashian cheekily captioned the post, “2020 as a photo 😂.” Honestly this image is totally our 2020 mood; as much as Penelope and North can’t wait to be done taking photos, we can’t wait for this year to be over.

Seeing a not-so-perfect picture on Kardashian’s feed is so refreshing, and aside from being hilariously on-point for this entire year, it actually reminds of how wonderfully honest she was about the struggle behind last year’s West family Christmas card. (In case you missed it: The celebrity mama admitted to Ellen DeGeneres that North actually had to be photoshopped into the photo, having balked at sitting for the initial family photoshoot. And parenting props to Kardashian for finding a creative solution to that problem!)

It’s a nice reminder that Kardashian is dealing with the same parenting struggles and 2020 mood swings as the rest of us.

