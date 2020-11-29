Cindy Crawford Shares Rare Family Photo With Lookalike Kids Kaia & Presley

Somehow, so many of our favorite celebs managed to give birth to beautiful doppelgängers. Take, for example, Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava (it’s almost as if someone hit copy-and-paste on the duo) or this new family picture that supermodel mama Cindy Crawford shared on Instagram, featuring kids Kaia and Presley. The three models in the Gerber household share an uncanny resemblance — and frankly, it just further proves our secret theory that there’s some unique celebrity lookalike gene.

Seeming having taken the snap during their Thanksgiving dinner, Crawford captioned the IG post simply, “Thankful ❤️”. And while she frequently shares throwback family photos, as well as the occasional mama-daughter modeling pic with Kaia, it’s been a while since we’ve seen a casual, current snapshot of the family all together on her feed.

Crawford and husband Rande Gerber are shown flanking their grown kids — 19-year-old Kaia and 21-year-old Presley — and hello, photogenic family! Kaia has long looked like a double for her mom, and Presley looks a lot both his mom and his father. The most striking difference being Presley’s face tattoo.

The 21-year-old debuted the new look back in February; revealing it a little over a year after a worrisome DUI incident, and though he had reportedly struggled in the past, the new permanent ink on his face caused his parents to worry about their son’s wellbeing.

Since then, a source from Us Weekly said that lockdown has been beneficial for the family and they have used the time to reconnect.

“He is doing better. His family was really focused on getting him the help he needed,” the source told the publication. “Being able to spend so much time with close friends and family during the quarantine has been beneficial for him. He’s been able to get his act together more.”

The source added that Presley’s parents had attempted to get their son help since 2018, but it wasn’t until lockdown began that they were given the opportunity to get face time with their son and really see what he needed.

