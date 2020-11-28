Amidst the whirlwind of 2020, the Thanksgiving spirit has been in full display on social media — especially among celebrities. Even A-listers who rarely post intimate family moments have taken to Instagram to share their gratitude. Our fave example yet: Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus, who both just shared adorable (and rare) glimpses into their family life. Kruger and Reedus, of course, are a very private couple, especially when it comes to their 2-year-old daughter. They’ve yet to announce their baby girl’s name and don’t frequently share pictures of her on their social media accounts. However on Friday, Kruger shared a charming, rare video of Reedus helping their daughter sing the ABCs.

Kruger posted the video clip on Instagram, writing, “There are many things I’m grateful and thankful for, my friends, my colleagues….this year I’m thankful for being healthy and with my little family…Even though I can’t help thinking of so many people who have lost theirs this year 😢 May this day remind us of what we have and what we need to cherish ♥️.” Kruger couldn’t have put it any better — it has been quite a year. A year full of ups and downs but also a year with so many things to be grateful for.

Kruger wasn’t the only one in the family sharing glimpses of sweet family fun over the holiday: Reedus also posted two precious photos of his little girl —one where he’s wearing a giant panda head, and one where she is — with the simple caption “🐼❤️❤️”. (Mama Kruger commented with her own set of double heart emojis!)

Seeing a rare glimpse of this sweet family enjoying the long holiday weekend together just warms our hearts.

