Courteney Cox Has Had Enough of This Friends Thanksgiving Reference

We all have our different Thanksgiving traditions. Some of us bake our favorite pumpkin pie recipe while others might re-watch their favorite holiday-themed movie or a festive sitcom episode — namely the classic Friends holiday episode. You know the one — where Monica Geller starts dancing with her head in a raw turkey as Chandler Bing tells her he loves her for the first time. It’s a fan-favorite moment for obvious reasons. But for Friends star Courteney Cox, try as she might, she hasn’t been able to escape that embarrassing moment decades after it aired in November 1998. Now, the actress has spoken out on her reaction to being sent that GIF of her in a turkey every Thanksgiving. On Instagram, Cox wished her followers a ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ and joked that she was on the brink of ‘snapping’ if someone else sent her the GIF. And as a gift to Friends fans, the actress gave her followers a special treat for their continued dedication.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Cox captioned her post: “Happy Thanksgiving xoxo #friends.” In the video the actress begins, “Happy Thanksgiving everyone, I hope you’re having a great day.”

“I’m feeling so thankful and also,” she added feigning anger, “If I get one more goddamn gif with that turkey on my head, dancing like a fucking fool, I’m just gonna snap!” “Anyway, since I’m the symbol of Thanksgiving, here you go, hope it makes you happy,” Cox continued, before the camera cut and she popped back up with yet another turkey on her head — sunglasses, shoulder shimmy, and Friends theme song blasting in the background.

Of course, Cox’s epic video captured the attention of many of her fellow stars. “You DID THAT!!” cheered Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow in response. Which is just about all our Friends fangirl heart can take for the day.

David Beckham captured our exact mood and wrote, “OMG this just made my day @courteneycoxofficial @friends ♥️”

Could Courteney Cox be any more iconic? Though whether or not the bird was later cooked and eaten is unknown, we’re thankful for this gift from Cox this holiday season.

