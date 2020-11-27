Buckingham Palace Won’t Comment on Meghan Markle’s Miscarriage, While Others Offer Support

Ever since Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, bravely revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage this past summer, most people expected little to be said in response by the royal family. Meghan has undoubtedly had to face heavy scrutiny for doing just about anything, and this action of letting the public in on her private moments goes against a long-standing royal tradition of keeping their intimate moments undisclosed to the public. And though the royal family has continued to embrace Meghan and Harry, they’ve made it clear that they won’t be commenting on their loss any time soon — while Charles Spencer, the brother of the late Princess Diana, has since spoken out.

In a new interview on the British talk show Lorraine, Charles Spencer offered his condolences and shared some warm words about his nephew and wife, saying his thoughts were with them.

“It is, Lorraine [terribly sad]. I can’t imagine the agony for any couple of losing a child in this way,” Spencer said. “It’s so very, very sad,” he added. “And of course, I totally agree with you, all thoughts with them today.”

Prince Harry was bound to leave the #RoyalFamily, even if he didn't marry Meghan Markle. “They say the life of a spare is very cruel. They start off as costars,” royal author @robertlacey_com tells SheKnows exclusively. https://t.co/HiDPseLslG — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 28, 2020

While we’re certain that the couple is grateful to hear Earl Spencer’s public support, his comforting words provide a striking contrast to Prince Harry’s other relatives. And though the royal family had been briefed on Meghan’s New York Times article in advance, they’ve chosen to remain silent on the tragic news. Per The Daily Beast, they have declined to comment any further on the situation.

“The office of Queen Elizabeth said she would be making no comment on the ‘deeply personal’ issue. Prince Charles’ spokesperson said he would not be commenting on the ‘private’ issue. Prince William’s office said they would not comment.”

It’s not hard to see why Meghan decided to share her story with the world, as we’ve already seen the tremendous impact it can have on women who grieve their miscarriage alone. We are so grateful for women like Markle (and Chrissy Teigen who shared her own pregnancy loss in October) who have consciously decided that the words of critics matter way less than the lives their story is bound to touch.

