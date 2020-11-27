There are few things that are as wholesome as a good ole baby bump snap, and in the whirlwind that is this year, we’ll take every bit of pure joy we can get. We love seeing all the glowing mamas proudly showing off their bellies and thankfully there’s one place where all of our favorite stars go to share these pics: Instagram. Since Karlie Kloss is the queen of class (and privacy) she confirmed her pregnancy baby bump style in an adorable video she shared on the social platform. And now: her husband Joshua Kushner has given fans a small peek into their pregnancy journey in a new Instagram photo. Kloss can be posing in a red bikini — bump front and center — and the model looks stunning (though we expected nothing less).

The proud father-to-be captioned his post, “❤️😎” which is completely on-brand for the effortlessly chill couple Kushner and Kloss have always been. In the Instagram snap, the Project Runway host can be seen in minimal gold jewelry and a classic red bikini, though we have to say, her best accessory is her bump.

The comments section is filled with heart eye emojis and thousands of red hearts. Of course, the picture of Kloss captured the attention of many of her star friends. among the likes were Sophia Bush and Alex Rodrigues (a.k.a ARod).

Kloss and Kushner’s relationship began in 2012 after they were spotted at a party together in New York City; they tied the knot in October 2018.

“Happily ever after…” wrote Kloss with a picture of her wedding date on Instagram.

We couldn’t be happier that the couple is having their fairytale dreams come true with a new addition to the family soon. Now, our next hope for Kloss’s Instagram is a baby name reveal.

