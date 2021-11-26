You Can Subscribe to Hulu For Less Than $1 A Month — But Hurry, This Deal Won’t Last Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While everyone is delving deep for the best deals on AirPods, air fryers and other Black Friday favorites, Hulu came out with the Black Friday surprise. The streaming service announced that for Black Friday, Hulu will only cost 99 cents a month.

That’s less than $1 for Hulu’s thousands of movies and TV shows each month for an entire year. This deal only applies to Hulu’s ad-supported version, which usually costs $6.99 per month. For the folks who aren’t good at math, that’s a 85 percent discount. And when the year is up, your Hulu subscription will go up to $6.99 a month.

Hulu has a ton of original shows (Little Fires Everywhere, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Only Murders in the Building to name a few), kids-safe content (Teen Titans Go!) and plenty of original and classic movies. For example, during Halloween, Rocky Horror Picture Show and The Addams Family was featured on Hulu. You can even catch up on The Masked Singer and other live network shows from week to week too, which is not something Netflix really offers (with the exception of series like The Great British Baking Show).

Sure, this Black Friday deal isn’t going to sell out like Beats headphones, but the deal does expire. You have to sign up before Monday, 11:59 p.m. PST to take advantage of this amazing deal.

If your kids are getting bored with the streaming services you currently have or you want to gift a family member a subscription, now is the perfect time to add Hulu to your smart TV.