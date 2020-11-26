How about some safe sex, Outlander style? Sam Heughan dropped by Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about his best-selling book Clanlands and Outlander, and ended up dropping some info we all needed about season 6. Heughan hinted that there would, indeed, be sex scenes. Live co-host Kelly Ripa said she knew from her husband, Riverdale star Mark Consuelos, that there were many rules in place about such things in this Covid world. “So I guess I have to stay two meters apart from my co-star (Caitríona Balfe),” Heughan joked. Jamie and Claire from six feet away?! No. Nope. Ryan Seacrest asked, “So there will be love scenes?” Heughan quickly responded, “I hope so, it’s an integral part of our show.” So do not despair, it sounds pretty certain that Jamie and Claire will not be Covid-blocked. Outlander fans everywhere can relax.

So what else do we know about season sex? Six. Sorry. Heughan held a Q&A on Twitter to celebrate the release of his new book Clanlands with former co-star Graham McTavish. And he was late to his own Q&A, but for the best reason ever: He said was reading season 6 Outlander scripts. Both Balfe and Heughan confirmed on social media that they’ve been in for costume fittings. So here’s what we know. They wear clothes. And at some point, Jamie and Claire will not wear clothes. Because it’s Jamie and Claire, and even Covid cannot fight that power.

Balfe and Heughan’s on-screen daughter, Sophie Skelton told us back in May that social distancing would not work for their show. “Claire and Jamie from six feet apart, it’s just not going to happen.” So Skelton said it first. And we never doubted it. (Actually, maybe we did a little because the world did shut down).

So when are Balfe, Heughan, Skelton, Richard Rankin, and the rest of the cast heading back to set? Heughan said in a recent podcast that they’d be back at work in early 2021. That’s only 35-ish days away! We’re not counting or anything. And because we’re mathematicians, that probably means season 6 won’t be out ‘til 2022. That’s a very long time. See how we got you excited in one second, then dashed all your dreams in the next. That’s Outlander for you. Heughan also confirmed that he and Balfe would continue in their producer roles this coming season.

Sam saying that Caitríona is fantastic ☺️ also is ‘just about to go back’ the new ‘soon’? pic.twitter.com/SLdaHNLTXU — marie ☠️ (@uselesstat) November 6, 2020

Is Claire okay?

Earlier this summer, Diana Gabaldon hinted in the Summer Series that Jamie was fine in her most recent book, but Claire… hmmm. Not so sure. And we didn’t panic at all. (Narrator: But they did panic). Balfe tweeting this did not help.

Claire gets a haircut, possibly by a new barber named James Fraser

During the Paley Center’s Outlander panel, Balfe joked about Claire getting a haircut next season. And said she might have “Sam do it.” Ha, oh cute, a ‘Jamie cuts Claire’s hair’ cute couple haircut moment. How romantic. But wait, it’s Outlander, Claire getting a haircut probably is a signal for something terrible happening. Outlander book readers seem worried about this. Cool. Great. Not panicking again.

How to get through Droughtlander

If you need an Outlander fix, because the Droughtlander is real, here are two ways to get some satisfaction… for your mind! One is Jamie and Claire’s best fights and make-up sex. Personal favorite is The Reckoning. Jamie thinks he’s in charge, but then he learns he’s not. Claire’s the captain now, James. Was that a knife in Claire’s hand, or was she just happy to see Jamie? You decide. (I think, both).

Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe Courtesy of Starz

The second way is simply a quick list about why Outlander is better at sex than all of us. Yes, it’s true. And you know it. It’s difficult to pick the best scene, but the season 2 finale, when Jamie and Claire have sex one last time before their 20-year time travel break, is stand out. Or lie down. Let’s just say Claire’s really caught between a rock and a hard place.

Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan Courtesy of Starz

Would Claire & Jamie wear masks?

Will Jamie and Claire be wearing masks in their love scenes? Nuh uh, though if any two people can make masks sexy AF, it might be these two. Besides, there was no pandemic in 1740 whatever…. Omg wait. Claire was BORN right in the middle of the last global pandemic in 1918! WHAT?! What does this mean?! Is that why she’s a magical time-traveler?! Picture newborn Claire with a mask. Diana Gabaldon, does this mean something? Does it?

Oh since it’s a pandemic and a Droughtlander, a Droughtdemic if you will, you might want to check out these Outlander-inspired masks for your masking pleasure. That sounded creepy, but it’s actually very healthy! This mask, in particular, is classic Claire and Jamie.

The last way to get through the drought is to re-watch season 5. A co-worker recently said, “I can’t wrap my head around the fact that Claire and Jamie are supposed to be like 60. According to life expectancy in the 1700s, they should be on their death beds.” Okay, Bill Nye the Science Guy, she really went in on that research. So I told her simply, “Claire and Jamie smoke penicillin and have lots of sex — that keeps you young.” You can call me Dr. Fauci. Class dismissed.

Happy Thanksgiving, we’ll leave you with the above image. This is probably how Jamie Fraser would eat mashed potatoes. With a fork and knife. Because, he’s classy, bougie, Jamie. (But really, why did no family member tell him eating PB & J with a fork and knife was just wrong?). Claire, Bree, you’re from the future, help him out.

