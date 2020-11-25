Jennifer Lopez Is Sexy, Strong & Completely Naked in This Announcement for Her New Single

If you thought J. Lo’s AMA performance with Maluma was steamy, you haven’t seen anything yet. Ahead of her new single “In The Morning,” which is being released this Friday, the singer shared the cover art for the song — and fiercely posed in her birthday suit. Hey, the Hustlers actress didn’t train tirelessly for months to not show off her hot bod every chance she gets. And TBH, after seeing this jaw-dropping snap, we’re feeling a little more motivated to work out ourselves. Well, maybe after Thanksgiving, because pie.

Leaving little to the imagination, Lopez captioned her Instagram post, “Surprise! Here’s the official cover art for #InTheMorning ✨ Single drops Friday ✨📸: @mertalas & @macpiggott” Her Instagram surprise was definitely… well, a surprise for many unprepared fans. Honestly, were we even prepared to see that stunning photo without warning? Definitely not. Though we can’t say we’re mad about it.

And while she’s not wearing a stitch of clothing, her eagle-eyed followers did notice she kept one thing on: her engagement ring from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Well, at least Kelly Rowland did. “…..with the ring on…..” the fellow star wrote.

Before anyone construes the narrative that Lopez’s sexy snap is something Rodriguez wouldn’t approve of, we have two things to say: First, a woman does not ever need to apologize or seek approval from any man for her choices. Second: ARod is already ahead of the haters and proudly gave her a shout-out by sharing the photo on his Instagram Story with several flame emojis.

We can’t wait for the song — and we’re already hoping for more smokin’ hot photos for the next single.

Before you go, check out these celebs who got naked on camera:

