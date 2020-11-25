Kelly Clarkson Hints Brandon Blackstock Stopped Supporting Her in Their Marriage

Kelly Clarkson has already vowed not to go into too much detail on her sudden divorce from Brandon Blackstock for the sake of their children, Remy and River Rose. But Clarkson is an open book at the end of the day, and when she took fan questions on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she gave honest answers about what she’s taking away from this year and what changes it’s brought for her. Of course, Clarkson’s too classy to be calling out her ex by name, especially now that she’s involved in a messy legal situation with Blackstock’s father (her former manager) too. But her comments about why, hypothetically, someone might not be a good fit anymore sure sounded like a hint at what had changed in her marriage.

Taking on her viewer’s questions, talk show host Clarkson answered what lessons she’s learned in 2020.

“Even at 38, I feel like I’m always changing and progressing in a good sense, in a good way,” she said. “And I always want to make sure I’m being the best version of myself…You are who you surround yourself with.”

“You want to make sure you’re surrounded by people that also want to be the best version of themselves,” she continued. “And also want a good, common goal for everyone, not just themselves right?”

Right, Kelly! So, what we’re getting from this is that Brandon Blackstock maybe, possibly did not want to be the best version of himself, and also that his goals stopped being for everyone and started being just for himself. Again, we have to wonder if those goals had anything to do with securing his dad $1.4 million in management fees, but that seems like a detail Clarkson is unlikely to let slip on her talk show.

“I think that everybody just goes like, ‘Oh that means they’re bad,'” Clarkson added to this hypothetical separation scenario. “But no, it doesn’t necessarily mean that, it just means like, you’re on different paths. And that’s OK. Everybody’s on a different learning curve and everybody’s learning something different at a different time.”

As usual, she manages to say so much with so little. And what we’re learning here is that, while Blackstock may or may not have acted in an untoward manner toward Clarkson, you won’t catch her badmouthing the father of her kids for anything.

Before you go, click here for all the celebrity splits and divorces we never saw coming.

