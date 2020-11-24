Christina Anstead Is Still So Close With Tarek El Moussa’s Family

Christina Anstead and her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa were married for seven years before making the decision to part ways in 2016 — but even then, they knew they would never be out of each other’s lives for good. For one thing, they had welcomed two kids together, son Brayden and daughter Taylor, and were determined to make their split as harmonious as possible for their sake. But they were also coworkers, longtime friends, and partners — and in the time since both her divorce from Tarek and her split earlier this year from Ant Anstead, Christina has remained close with Tarek’s family and committed to raising their kids with more family, not less, in wake of their separation. On an Instagram Live, Christina gave a peek at a day in her life and it was immediately clear why having a close relationship with Tarek’s family was so important.

In an Instagram Live for The Wellness Remodel with nutritionist Cara Clark, Christina offered a quick explanation as to why we were getting a view of her bathtub in the background.

“I’m hiding from everybody,” she said. “Tarek’s mom is watching the kids today because they’re off school and then I have Hudson and the nanny.”

Hudson is Christina’s 1-year-old son with Ant, while her kids with Tarek, 5-year-old Brayden and 9-year-old Taylor, evidently needed more childcare than usual as schools close, whether for the holiday or for further COVID outbreaks. As any parent with grandparents in driving distance knows, an extra set of hands helping with childcare is a godsend these days, so we’re not at all surprised that Christina and Tarek’s mom are spending lots of time together. Christina, taking Zoom calls in the bathroom and sounding just a little exhausted, needs all the support she can get as she now juggles two coparenting relationships. The good news is, it sounds like she has plenty.

“2020 was obviously a really weird really hard crazy scary year,” Christina shared. “But what I’m going to do is look back on 2020 and find the little things that I learned from it…because I learned a lot.“

We’re sure she has — but when it comes to building a big blended family, she may have a thing or two to teach the rest of us.

