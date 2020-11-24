Megan Fox’s Life After Brian Austin Green Looks So Different With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brian Austin Green: what do these three have in common? Well, for one thing, their lives were collectively shattered by the casting decisions of Midnight in the Switchgrass, an upcoming crime thriller whose set became the starting point of Fox and MGK’s (AKA Colson Baker’s) love story. But these three stars’ lives have changed immeasurably since a year ago, and not just in terms of their relationship status. Kelly is seeing more music success than ever before and says Fox has given him a new lease on life and take care of himself. Fox started drinking after noting in 2013 to Esquire that she’d never liked “pills,” “drinking,” or feeling “out of control” — and, got a sweet new tattoo with a nickname for Kelly on her collarbone. As for Green, well, the biggest change in his life is undoubtedly his split from Fox. But it’s wild to think about how much his ex-partner of 15 years has changed in the six months since he announced their split.

Fox debuted her new tattoo at last night’s AMAs, where Kelly performed two songs from hit new album Tickets to My Downfall, and the couple made their red carpet debut. The tattoo, visible both on the red carpet and while Fox presented, is a thin line of cursive on her collarbone reading “el pistolero” — AKA, gunfighter, or a nickname for Machine Gun Kelly.

In a new MGK profile in SPIN, Kelly reiterates what he and Fox have been saying over and over: this is a love that has changed them, that felt different from the start. And while neither Kelly nor Fox could have seen this coming, they’re leaning full force into where the moment takes them. For Fox, that means heading a different direction from the path she was on seven years ago, when she told Esquire, “I don’t like drinking. I don’t like feeling out of control.”

“It’s been a long day — especially when you factor in the copious amounts of tequila poured by Fox and his steady stream of blunts,” SPIN‘s Daniel Kohn writes, then detailing a sweet moment between Fox and Kelly after he learns he’s been asked to perform at the 2020 AMAs.

“After pacing around the room for a second, MGK sits on the floor and cracks a big smile before taking another hit from another blunt. Now, he’s sprawled out on the cold cement studio floor and gazes at the ceiling as a red sweatsuit-wearing Fox perched on a couch behind him beams with pride. She immediately hops on her phone, smiling and quiet. MGK looks back at Fox, smiles.”

This life of a suddenly successful rock star and his number one fan wasn’t in the cards for either of these two a year ago — but here they are.

“Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” Fox told Nylon in November. “The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”

With Fox’s new ink barely dried, these two seem like they’ve been talking about forever since the moment they met. And it seems she’s enjoying the lifestyle change that comes with a change in partner too.

