John Travolta’s Son Ben Looks So Much Like Late Mom Kelly Preston in This Rare Photo

Happy birthday to Benjamin Travolta! In a sweet family photo that gave a super-rare glimpse inside the Travolta household (the Grease star is legendary for attaching an airport directly to his home to avoid paparazzi), John Travolta wrapped his arms around young son Ben with a big smile, and we’re wowed by how much John’s youngest child looks like his late wife Kelly Preston. John announced Preston’s tragic passing in July after a two-year battle with breast cancer, and the family has stuck together mourning ever since. Earlier this year, John shared a tribute he and daughter Ella Bleu had made to mom Preston, but glimpses at now-10-year-old Ben were rarer still.

There’s honestly so much we love about this father-son pic — how you can feel the happiness radiating off their faces, John Travolta fully embracing his papa bear destiny, or just how adorable young Ben is with his blond curls and shy grin. While that swoop in his hair certainly brings to mind a young John, it’s clear that Ben takes after his blonde-haired, blue-eyed mom.

Dad John shared the pic himself, writing “happy 10th birthday my wonderful Ben! I love you!” We can only imagine how John has been coping these past months, but it’s clear that family has been more important to him than ever, and that they’re standing just as fiercely at his side. 20-year-old Ella commented “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” and just like her, we’re sending all our love to the birthday boy and his dad.

