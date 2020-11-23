Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli’s Daughters Are Scared For Their Parents in Prison

2020 has been a tough year for just about everyone — Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli’s flavor of upsetting may just be a little more unique. In the past month, parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have both reported to prison for their role in the college admissions scam following the acceptance of their plea deal and respective sentencing to two months and five months in prison. On Oct. 30, Loughlin reported to prison and on Nov. 19, Giannulli followed, and 21-year-old Olivia and 22-year-old Isabella have been struggling ever since. As we head into a holiday week like no other, Olivia and Isabella are separated from their family for a whole other set of reasons — and one source says they’re just trying to keep their eyes on their mom’s December return.

Now that Loughlin and Giannulli (and many other parents’) conspiracy to game college admissions has been laid bare for the country to see, it’s been impossible for daughters Olivia and Isabella to avoid the shame and judgment that comes with it. In their parents’ high-profile case in particular, the girls’ involvement has been questioned, and it’s been suggested that the daughters were in on the conspiracy, posing for rowing photos to help their parents lie about their status as crew team recruits.

As they head into the holidays, Loughlin’s daughters are having a tough time just getting through the day.

“It’s just a nightmare for them,” a source told People. “They were very upset when they said goodbye to Lori. But to have both of their parents now in prison at the same time is very upsetting.”

“They are beyond worried,” the source adds. “They can’t wait to have their mom home in December, though. They try to focus on this.”

There may be a silver lining there for Loughlin’s daughters — per the protocol at the federal prison in Dublin, California where she’s serving her sentence, there’s a possibility that the Full House star will be released early to spend Christmas, Dec. 25, with her daughters. If this comes to pass, she’ll be the second celebrity to get out of prison early for her involvement in the admissions scandal after Felicity Huffman, and it may empower her husband Giannulli to seek the same.

Before you go, click here to see famous family feuds we’ll never forget.