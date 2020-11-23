Watch Jennifer Lopez’s Nearly Naked AMAs Performance Mesmerize Marry Me Co-Star Maluma

Jennifer Lopez just wanted to make sure we all remembered she has a new movie coming out this spring — oh, did you forget? Well, the 2021 movie shows Lopez playing a Latin popstar opposite Maluma (her duet partner of tonight) and Owen Wilson, the guy who’s in the right place at the right time, holding a “Marry Me” sign at her concert (the movie’s called Marry Me). At tonight’s AMAs performance, Lopez and Maluma gave us a seriously steamy rendition of their two new singles, both from the upcoming movie, “Lonely” and “Pa Ti.” The 51-year-old mom of two (and soon to be stepmom of Alex Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha and Ella as well) gave a smoking hot performance in a nearly naked look that left *almost* nothing to the imagination. One thing that was crystal clear? Taraji P. Henson wasn’t kidding when she said she and J.Lo are out here making 50 the new 20, and duet partner Maluma was clearly paying attention to the Marry Me star’s every move.

So, highlights of this sultry duet between Lopez and Maluma. Lopez’s attire was one for the history books, a full bodysuit that was sheer almost everywhere, with strategically placed fabric to keep this show from getting X-rated. She’s also wearing sky high heels and fully crawls down the stage at some point during her epic dance sequence. What has J.Lo been doing over quarantine, you ask? Definitely not skipping her dance rehearsal.

This was my FAVORITE PART & the VOCALS & the DANCE BREAK, the whole thing basically 🤩👑🔥 @JLo pic.twitter.com/3xPSrcbr2T — A🤍 (@jlochicago) November 23, 2020

To quote Megan Thee Stallion, we have one concluding thought on Jennifer Lopez’s dazzlingly sexy look tonight: “body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody.” This new era of Lopez — and her spring 2021 rom-com Marry Me, and the way she’s been embracing her Latin roots with her music — could be her most exciting yet.

