This is How Kelly Ripa Has Stayed Connected in Her Marriage After Months Apart From Mark Consuelos

Long-distance relationships are never easy. But long-distance relationships in the middle of a global pandemic? Even more difficult. Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos have been struggling with being apart as the Riverdale actor continues to film in Vancouver and Ripa works in New York. The couple, who share three children together, have not seen each other IRL since August (thanks to Canada’s strict quarantine policy). Despite their undeniably tough situation, the lovebirds have stayed connected through social media — and continue to prove to be all of our relationship goals. See the sweet flashback pictures both Ripa and Consuelos recently shared on their Instagram below.

With the loveliest selfie attached, Consuelos wrote, “#fbf missing my date nights with sexy…”

In the comments, The Live with Kelly and Ryan host comforted her husband and revealed that they will be reuniting soon, just in time for the holidays. “Soon ish,” she commented, adding a red heart emoji.

The comments were filled with praises for the couple one reading: “You guys are awesome and so realistic.” Others commented they too were apart from their loved ones and encouraged the couple to stay strong.

Ripa previously told SheKnows that their separation has been difficult for her, “It’s just going to be a reunion, really, for us — the kids and me and Mark,” she says. “And it really will be a celebration. We miss him terribly.”

Consuelos’ post came a day after Ripa’s own throwback photo of one of their infamous date nights back in 2014. And we can confirm: the two haven’t aged a bit!

Ripa and Consuelos look just as happy and in love as ever in the beautiful picture. Ripa captioned her post: “#fbf 2014. Friday night lights courtesy (oooooooof) of @lizapersky1 ♥️♥️”

“Hey!!!!!!! I love this!!!!♥️♥️♥️” wrote back her husband.

We’re so happy the two have candidly shown the struggles of their long-distance relationship, and we can’t wait to see pictures of their reunion!

