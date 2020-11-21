Tarek El Moussa Shares What Looks Like an Engagement Pic With Heather Rae Young

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young have been excitedly dropping hints about their glamorous wedding plans since announcing their engagement in July. From discussing their possible mystery destination wedding to sharing who won’t be on their guestlist the couple has it all figured out. Which is why we were surprised when the two seemingly ditched their plans to elope in Las Vegas last week. But, in a recent Instagram photo courtesy of El Moussa, the two shared what looks like an engagement photo. It seems any fleeting thoughts they had to elope in Vegas, stayed in Vegas.

In the stunning black and white carousel of photos, The HGTV star and the Selling Sunset realtor can be seen cozied up against a wall. El Moussa captioned his post, “Is it freaky Friday 🤷‍♂️😳? My girl @heatherraeyoung is 🔥🔥🔥”

El Moussa dressed up for the shot in a lavish suit whereas Young decided to pop open her oversized white button-up with a visible bra underneath. Needless to say, the photo is nothing short of steamy.

With a mix of red heart and heart-eye emojis, Young commented on her fiancée’s post: “Ugh you are my everything so handsome.”

Of course, Young also shared similar pictures onto her own profile, writing, “Damn my fiancé is sexy😍🔥 I’m a lucky woman 😍”

We can’t wait to see the happy couple finally get married. And hey, who knows? Maybe Vegas is still in the running for El Moussa and Young’s wedding ceremony after all. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see!

Before you go, click here to see how these celebrity couples first met.