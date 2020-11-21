Prince Harry Gave Prince William Kate Middleton’s Engagement Ring

Any royal fan knows that Kate Middleton’s engagement ring belonged to someone very special to Prince William: His mother, Princess Diana. Née Lady Diana Spencer, the Princess of Wales’ sapphire and diamond ring is without a doubt an iconic piece of jewelry. In a new report from The Sun, it turns out Diana’s ring wasn’t actually Prince William’s to give away, as it was actually Harry who kept his mother’s ring. And the reason behind Harry gifting his brother the only thing he’d inherit from his mother will leave you emotional.

After Diana’s death in 1997, the ring was returned to the royal family. Both William and Prince Harry were allowed to select a piece from their mother’s jewelry collection to inherit. Per The Sun’s report that’s when the Duke of Sussex chose his favorite piece from his mother’s collection.

Find out why the Queen won’t cut ties with Meghan Markle as she did with Princess Diana. https://t.co/ldv5O7x9vZ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 23, 2020

In the Amazon Prime documentary, , Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell explained that when William was ready to propose to Kate, Harry offered his brother their mother’s ring — despite it meaning he’d be unable to give the ring to his own wife in the future.

Of course, Meghan Markle had yet to be in the picture at the time but Harry’s selfless gesture remains true.

“Harry said to him: ‘Wouldn’t it be fitting if she had mummy’s ring? Then one day that ring will be sat on the throne of England,’” Mr. Burrell shared in The Diana Story. Feeling emotional yet? Yeah, we are too.

He added: “Harry gave up his precious treasure. His one thing he kept from his mother, he gave to his brother. That’s selfless, kind, and exactly who Diana was.”

The loving husband that Harry is to Meghan, he made sure that the Duchess of Sussex had a piece of his mother in her engagement ring as well. Flanking the main stone of Meghan’s engagement ring are two diamonds that came from Princess Diana’s own collection.

Although Harry did not keep his mother’s ring, he undeniably inherited his mother’s incredible kindness that she was loved widely for.

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of Princess Diana playing with William and Harry.

