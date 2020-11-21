Love is in the air for Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas (or, at least on the set of their upcoming film Deep Water). In recent photos, the reunited couple was spotted sharing kisses and cuddles on a balcony in between scenes in New Orleans, Louisiana. In between smooches, the Knives Out actress can be seen admiring a sparkling diamond on her ring finger, and it has everyone asking one question: Are Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas engaged?

Unfortunately for fans, it seems more than likely the sparkler may just be a movie prop and not a sign the two have decided to take the next step in their relationship. The couple plays a married couple Deep Water which can explain why Armas had that flashing diamond on her left hand.

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas MEGA

The synopsis for Dark Waters on IMDB reads, “A well-to-do husband allows his wife to have affairs in order to avoid a divorce becomes a prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers,” and has a release date of August 13, 2021.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Armas previously had been spotted wearing a similar-looking ring on set. And yet, the gleam in the couple’s eyes is nothing short of absolutely smitten. Perhaps Armas’ excitement was meant as a subtle nudge at Affleck to pop the question?

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas MEGA

An eyewitness told E! News that Armas and Affleck have been “hard at work” on set after being in separate states for some time.

The publication’s source continued, “Ben seemed ecstatic to see Ana again after he hadn’t been with her for a few weeks. They were so happy to be around each other and couldn’t keep their hands off one another.”

For now, it seems that Armas and Affleck are focusing on filming their new movie but we wouldn’t be surprised to hear wedding bells ringing soon!

