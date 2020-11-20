Ashlee Simpson’s First Family Photo With Her New Baby Looks Angelic

All parents have felt the struggle that is trying to get all of your kiddos to look ~normal~ in a family picture. Whether it’s your kids refusing to sit still or your newborn crying, gathering all of your family members for a quick snap can be a near-impossible task. Somehow, Ashlee Simpson Ross has managed to nail her first family picture. The mom of three took to Instagram to share the family photo and it looks, well — pretty angelic.

Simpson shared the fam photo on Instagram in honor of Simpson’s son, Bronx Mowgli, whom she shares with ex Pete Wentz. She captioned her post, “Happy Birthday Bronx!! You are the coolest, kindest, deep, soulful kid (almost teen) and I am so lucky to be your mom! We love you so much! Happy twelfth 🥳”

As sweet as Simpson’s caption is, the photo is equally as amazing. Evan Ross and Simpson are proud parents with their children, Bronx and Jagger Snow, smiling ear to ear. Even baby Ziggy Blu made an adorable appearance! The newborn can be seen cozily wrapped in a blanket in his signature beanie, held by his mama.

The Ross family welcomed baby Ziggy Blu in October with this heartwarming Instagram post (marking the first appearance of many in his adorable beanie).

“10-29-2020 Ziggy Blu Ross. Our sweet boy has arrived! I’m over the MOON we are so Blessed!” wrote Simpson.

All members of the Ross family has clearly proven they have superior photogenic genes. We can’t wait to see more fam pics with baby Ziggy Blu (and his beanie) in the future.