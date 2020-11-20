Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter Gracie is all grown up and showing off her moves. In a new video uploaded to Instagram, 23-year-old Gracie showed off her upper core strength as she stripped down for an incredible pole dance. In sharing her workout, she also included an inspiring message in her caption about her evolving relationship with her body.

In the clip, she’s wearing a white tank top and black underwear as she twirls around on her pole in a way that can only be described as — well, stunning. “This is for ME! I’m strengthening and taking my body back. This makes me feel POWERFUL AND ABLE,” Gracie began.

She goes on to touch on the learning process and hard work she’s done ahead of this video, “I honestly never thought I’d be able to hold myself up so this is a big win for me. I’m proud of myself. This is the best workout for body and mind. I feel in charge and like a freaking boss. I think this is called a sit and I’m probably doing it wrong but I’m learning! If you judge womxn for using THEIR own bodies to do what they want, then you suck.”

Hey, pole dancing is not by any means an easy thing to do and Gracie has managed to make her dance look seamless.

Gracie is McGraw and Hill’s oldest daughter, She also has two younger sisters, Maggie and Audrey.

We are constantly in awe of the incredible things women are able to do with their bodies. As Gracie works on “strengthening and taking back” her body, it’s no surprise she has two big supporters to cheer her on.

Her youngest sister, Audrey, chimed in the applauding comments to say, “Strong woman!!!!🔥🙌🏼😍” Gracie received more sister love from Maggie who wrote, “MY QUEEN.”

Although Gracie may be just beginning her pole dancing journey, she’s clearly already nailing it. We can only hope she shares more inspiring videos like this in the future.

