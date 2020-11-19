Prince Harry & Meghan Markle May Already Be Hiding a Second Pregnancy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s journey as parents has undeniably been met with much turmoil. Now that the couple has settled comfortably in their Santa Barbara home post-Megxit, rumors have circulated that the Sussexes may be expecting their second child. If the rumors are true, it’s clear that the parents will have to have a different, more secretive approach to revealing the next steps they plan to take as a family — and one source has confirmed that they’re definitely going in a different direction with baby #2.

A new HollywoodLife source close to the Duchess said “With [son] Archie, they had a lot of pressure to share the news with the public. Now that they’re private citizens, they can keep their lives totally to themselves if they want.”

“A lot of people think it’s likely that they’ll follow the trend of hiding her pregnancy until after the baby is born — just for their own peace of mind,” the source continued.

Per HollywooodLife, speculation on Meghan’s second pregnancy began to circulate back in October, when a judge in the United Kingdom approved Meghan’s request to delay the beginning of the trial for her privacy lawsuit against the Mail.

The judge reportedly agreed to delay the trial on “confidential grounds” by almost exactly nine months (connecting the dots yet?).

Now that Meghan and Harry have regained some the privacy they were deprived of back in the U.K the source told the publication, “They will want to guard their privacy that much more if she is pregnant, especially with what she went through during her first pregnancy.”

They continued to say that due to the “terrible amount” of stress Meghan endured during her pregnancy, it’s completely understandable why the couple would choose to keep their second pregnancy a secret if the rumors are true.

“They absolutely adore being parents so if she is pregnant it’s kind of expected,” the insider noted, adding that Meghan “certainly hasn’t broadcast any pregnancy talk as fact to her friends. Plus, her true inner circle knows better than to push or pry. She will, if it’s true, inform whoever she wants at the appropriate time.”

Previously, another source told Us Weekly that the couple is more than ready to start their family. “Now that they’re comfortable in their new home and everything else in their lives is locked in and going well, Meghan’s told Harry it’s baby time,” the source said.

Meghan and Harry have already proven to be incredible parents to baby Archie, and if they decide to keep their family news private, that will be only be a testament to their phenomenal parenting skills.

