Megan Fox Admits She Was Still With Brian Austin Green When She Fell For Machine Gun Kelly

We can say that we strongly suspected this was the case — timing doesn’t lie — but Megan Fox has finally confirmed it for herself that, yes, she was still with Brian Austin Green when she first fell for current beau Machine Gun Kelly. In a new interview for Kelly’s hit album Tickets to My Downfall, Fox describes their meeting as a moment that changed everything, early 2020 when they were filming Midnight in the Switchgrass and the first rumors of COVID were making their way through the US. Fox and Green had been together for nearly 15 years at that point (off and on), and share three sons. But when Fox’s eyes met Kelly’s, she says she knew in an instant she was done for.

Green announced that the couple was going separate ways in May in an emotional video explaining that life without Fox was a whole new world for him. To hear Fox tell it, her world turned upside too — the second Kelly stepped into it.

Describing working with him on Midnight in the Switchgrass, Fox tells Nylon: “I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit. My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f**ked.”

Fox has other descriptions for what it’s like to be with Kelly: a “once in a lifetime thing” of “mythic proportions,” she says of their love, explaining: “Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire. The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”

Kelly echoes that his life changed when he met Fox, and credits her with him putting his self-sabotaging ways behind him.

“He looks to me to avoid his own self destructive tendencies,” Fox says. “And that’s where I’m useful because on his own and left to his own devices I don’t know how much interest he has in caring for himself.”

“Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it,” Brian Austin Green wrote in his first Instagram post hinting at his split from Fox.

We’re not sure that’s exactly how Fox would put it. But it’s clear that dating Kelly was one experience she couldn’t pass up.

