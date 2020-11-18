John Cena Reached Out to Ex Nikki Bella After She Had Her Baby

Don’t expect a WWE brawl when it comes to jealousy between Nikki Bella’s ex-fiancé John Cena and current fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. Things are downright pleasant between the trio after Nikki revealed that Cena reached out to congratulate his ex and her sister, Brie Bella, after Total Bellas twins gave birth one day apart.

“So with the baby, he reached out to Brie and I both,” Nikki told Us Weekly. “We haven’t had an individual conversation in gosh, I don’t know how long, but it was very short and sweet!” She clarified even further to Page Six that the communication was a “group text, not individual to me.”

Even though the couple broke up in 2018, the sisters were touched by the thoughtful text, which is understandable, considering that Cena was a big part of their lives for six years. “I think, too, because he was so close with our family and when we have big milestones, like when the book came out and having the babies, he’ll put us on a group text to send congratulations,” Brie told Page Six.

There’s also no awkwardness from Chigvintsev, who apparently wasn’t bothered by Cena’s kind gesture. “That’s what I love about Artem,” Nikki explained. “He’s just so comfortable in his own skin, in our relationship. He’s so secure — which he should be — that we could literally be friends with exes and it doesn’t bother us.”

That’s saying a lot about the Dancing with the Stars pro, because Nikki has been forthcoming about the “crazy, weird vivid dreams” about her exes that she’s been having recently. On The Bellas podcast, she revealed the dreams involved “full-on conversations with exes, as if we met up for coffee.”

“If you’re talking about John, that was six years of your life. We’re allowed to say it, it was a long time,” says Brie.

It’s proof that there can be a warm friendship between exes without disrupting current relationships. Cena, who recently married Shay Shariatzadeh, appears to be maintaining a respectful boundary while still celebrating the biggest life moments with the Bellas — no WWE fight in sight!

