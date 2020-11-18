People magazine’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive issue is out — and actor Michael B. Jordan nabbed the honor this year. But he wasn’t the only hunk to earn the “sexy” accolade: The magazine also revealed its readers’ choice winners in a variety of fun categories (see: Sexiest Guy Who Entertained Us in Lockdown), and one half of our favorite new California couple made the list. Yep, Prince Harry was named Sexiest Royal by People’s readers.

The former senior royal beat out his brother Prince William, as well as other handsome title-holders from around the world: Prince Carl Phillip of Sweden, Prince Felix of Luxembourg, and Prince Mateen of Brunei all joined the Duke of Cambridge behind Prince Harry’s big win. We’re guessing his mop of red hair, that mischievous smile, and a dedication to keeping his family safe from the British press might have been the clincher for voters.

This year, of course, has been wild for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, after they stepped down from their senior royal duties in March and settled down in California to continue their philanthropic work on their terms. Megxit shook the British Royal Family to the core because the monarchy is so steeped in tradition.

Despite all of the controversy, Prince Harry and his family have been welcomed with open arms in their new Montecito, California community, and by Hollywood with their Netflix production deal. This “Sexiest Royal” poll might not thaw the tensions between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge. That’s because older brother Prince William was a runner-up in the race.

Their feud was chronicled in the recent book Battle of Brothers: William and Harry — The Friendship and the Feuds, by Robert Lacey, who also serves as a historical consultant on Netflix’s The Crown. He writes, “Raised to be the closest of brothers, the last 18 months has seen a devastating breakdown of their once unbreakable bond.” The British notion that the siblings were the “heir and spare” created vastly different paths for them, which came to a head in 2020.

The British tabloids have not chimed in with their opinions on the People‘s readers’ choice poll yet, but Kensington Palace may well be hoping it will take attention off of Prince Charles. Season 4 of The Crown focuses on the tumultuous love triangle between Prince Charles, Princess Diana and then mistress Camilla Parker Bowles, so maybe a sexy Prince Harry will be the perfect story to distract them all.

