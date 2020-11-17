Ivanka Trump’s Ex-Best Friend Says Donald Trump Had a ‘Photographic Memory’ for Her Body Changes

Yet another former Trump best friend has come forward — this time, a former classmate of Ivanka Trump’s from Upper East Side school Chapin, where she claims the two became inseparable starting the summer before their freshman year in a new exposé for Vanity Fair. Ultimately serving as one of two maids of honor in Ivanka’s wedding, author Lysandra Ohrstrom says their friendship became impossible when Ivanka slowly but surely aligned herself more with her father Donald Trump’s values over the years — traces of which always existed in Ivanka, she attests, but which the first daughter made more of an effort to keep to herself in adolescence. One particularly cringe-y anecdote? Ohrstrom’s account of interactions with Donald as a teen friend of his daughter’s. According to Ohrstrom, Donald was all-too-familiar with the relative attractiveness of Ivanka’s classmates at any given point, and she claims he would track her own body changes with frightening precision.

Ohrstrom writes that she only remembers seeing Donald Trump in passing glances — when she accompanied Ivanka to his office to request his credit card to go shopping, for example, or when he dropped by a lunch at Mar-a-Lago. She recalls one comment in particular that always stuck with her.

“Though he never remembered my name, he seemed to have a photographic memory for changes in my body,” she writes. “I’ll never forget the time Ivanka and I were having lunch with her brothers at Mar-a-Lago one day, and while Mr. Trump was saying hi, Don Jr. swiped half a grilled cheese sandwich off my plate. Ivanka scolded him, but Mr. Trump chimed in, ‘Don’t worry. She doesn’t need it. He’s doing her a favor.'”

"If you can hit on a 15-year-old, I am pretty sure there is something wrong with you," #MichaelCohen's daughter Samantha said of #DonaldTrump. #Disloyal https://t.co/qlPOrCuxxY — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 11, 2020

“Conversely, he’d usually congratulate me if I’d lost weight,” she adds.

Please excuse me while I vomit. Sadly, the nearly-former President’s preoccupation with women’s appearances is hardly news — but it does seem that his eagle eyes for Ivanka’s friends and classmates’ potential attractiveness started quite early.

Of trips to Donald’s office to get his credit card in their high school days, Ohrstrom writes, “He would barely acknowledge me except to ask if Ivanka was the prettiest or the most popular girl in our grade…I remember answering honestly that she was probably in the top five. ‘Who’s prettier than Ivanka’ I recall him asking once with genuine confusion, before correctly naming the two girls I’d had in mind. He described one as a young Cindy Crawford, while the other he said had a great figure.”

If you ever catch yourself using the phrase “great figure” in relation to a high school girl, there’s a 99% chance you’ve gone terribly wrong somewhere — either that, or you’re just Donald Trump, a man who seems incapable of uttering even a neutral statement when it comes to the women who have the misfortune of interacting with him.

This is certainly an unintended consequence of Ohrstrom’s piece, but I do find myself pitying Ivanka ever so slightly for the unenviable experience of hearing that language from her father all her life. It doesn’t excuse the decisions Ivanka’s made since — but we can all agree that Donald was hardly setting her up for success.

SheKnows reached out to Ivanka Trump’s representative for comment.

