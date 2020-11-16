Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Is on Her Way to Becoming a Reality TV Star

As the daughter of former President Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and anti-Trump Project Lincoln co-founder George Conway, Claudia Conway has been making waves. Many Americans know her for revealing presidential COVID-19 related secrets on her TikTok account, but that’s all behind her now. She’s singing a different tune, stepping out of her parents’ shadow, and putting her talents on blast in hopes that it will take her all the way to the American Idol stage.

On Sunday, the 16-year-old shared that she was at the reality competition show’s “confessional,” showing off a masked camera crew as she stood in front of the American Idol neon logo. “I met Ryan Seacrest today, and I have my audition soon,” she says.

The confident teen admitted she was “very, very nervous, but very, very excited.” ABC started in-person production with American Idol‘s fourth season in early October, after doing its third season virtually. All of the judges’ round auditions are taking place in California to make it easier to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols, according to Deadline. So it’s quite likely that Conway flew to the Golden State to make her Hollywood dreams come true, and she’s not doing it alone.

Claudia also posted a TikTok of her dad lip-syncing Aly & AJ’s “Potential Breakup Song” from the outdoor set of American Idol. With his mask around his chin, the lawyer stood in front of a makeup mirror and did his best to stay on beat. Claudia captioned the video, “George is ready.”

The series is sure to show her audition because her participation is newsworthy, but can she actually sing? Claudia has been practicing over the fall in preparation for her big moment in the spotlight. A late October TikTok shows her singing Hozier’s “Take Me To Church,” where she admits in one video cut, “Oh my God, that was so flat, wait.” She even gets frustrated when she thinks the song’s tempo is too fast for her. She pops right into the camera with her best dramatic teen mug.

Honestly, the girl is going to give us the goods. She can carry a tune, she has a great storyline coming into the audition, and reality TV is going to love her. Now we can’t wait to hear what the American Idol judges have to say. Can you imagine Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan’s faces when she walks in? Priceless.

