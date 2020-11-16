Is Ant Anstead Dating This Mystery Blonde Woman After Christina Anstead Divorce?

Ant Anstead has been refreshingly open about his recovery process after his startling split from wife Christina Anstead, the pair divorcing after only two years of marriage and a year after welcoming their son Hudson. Since, Ant has talked about a breakup recovery program he went to and a boot camp, both of which he found transformational, and he’s clearly continuing on the self-help path — though maybe with a new special someone? On a weekend retreat to Sedona with his relationship coach (a lot to take in already, we know), Ant wound up sharing some photos with a mystery blonde woman who caught our eye, and had us wondering. Amid all this self-improvement and moving on, could Ant have been stepping back out onto the dating scene too?

Here’s what we know about this mystery lady who spent the weekend with our favorite new divorcé. Ant shared on Instagram that he’d followed Human Connection Specialist Mark Groves to Sedona for a weekend retreat and met up unexpectedly with a group of strangers.

“If you want to go fast go alone. If you want to go far go together!” he wrote under a group pic that includes the mystery blonde, though she isn’t tagged (second from the right, you’re welcome). “Sedona is magical, and @createthelove has been such a huge support for me recently so it seemed reasonable I gate crashed his group and they all made me feel so welcome. We hiked, laughed, drank, ate and more! I am Refreshed and refueled! Sedona has kept a part of me! X.”

So far, so innocent. But we happened to notice that Ant also shared a photo of himself from the account @beingisbeautiful, AKA life coach Kylie McBeath. And McBeath shared a video that Ant had taken on her Instagram story too, captioning the clip “magical.”

Because this was all in a group setting, it’s hard to say if there was more there than a mutual admiration of each other’s photography. But Ant’s been adamant about his healing journey and is working hard to move on — if not with McBeath, then maybe with the next wellness-minded woman who comes his way.

