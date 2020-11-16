Blake Shelton Slams Haters Trolling His People’s Choice Awards Acceptance Speech

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, Gwen Stefani was unable to go into the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica where the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards were being held Sunday night. Instead, she waited in the car. “I have to stay in the car because of COVID but I’m here to support Blake if he wins,” Stefani said on her Instagram story. Blake did win, taking home Top Country Artist for the second year in a row.

“Wow. This is crazy. This is absolutely insane,” Blake said while accepting his award. “I’m so happy that we’re able to have this award show in spite of everything.”

“Me and my team should be thanking all the fans out there who voted for this thing,” he explained. “And I don’t spend a lot of time on social media anymore, but when I do look at it, all I see is fans retweeting and voting for—lately, for the People’s Choice Awards. Thank you so much.”

But in true Blake form, he couldn’t leave the stage without thanking one other person. “Thank you to my new fiancée, Gwen Stefani,” he said. “That’s S-t-e-f-a-n-i, if you need to Google it to figure out who she is. Thanks for the inspiration and I love you guys, thank you.”

After Blake exited the stage he seemed to have immediately left and got into the car with Stefani. “Blake Shelton won you guys,” Stefani said on Instagram Live Blake was getting into the car. “He got in the car now and he’s checking his social media.” Stefani continued to film Blake as he scrolled on his phone.

“I’m laughing at what people are saying,” Blake said on camera as he began to read some tweets aloud until Stefani stopped filming. He was noticeably irritated. “‘Spelling out her name, that doesn’t sit well with me,'” Blake read in a mocking tone. “People are so stupid and born without a sense of humor. People grow a f****** sense of humor.” Stefani then told Blake that if he was going to use that kind of language that he should use his own Instagram account.

“We’re going to go now, bye,” Stefani said. Stefani has since deleted this rather awkward (yet hilarious) moment from her Instagram.

