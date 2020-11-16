Watch Pregnant Mandy Moore’s Eyes Light Up Over Her Baby Boy With Taylor Goldsmith

We’ve said it about pregnant celebs (and friends and family) before and we’ll say it again, but this time it’s really true: Pregnant Mandy Moore was nothing short of glowing at this year’s E! People’s Choice Awards, taking the stage to accept her award for The Drama TV Star of 2020 for her role as Rebecca Pearson in This Is Us. Moore thanked her fans and everyone who had voted for her, reiterating that playing the character of Rebecca has been her favorite role in her long acting career. But the actress and singer’s eyes really light up and she shouts out husband Taylor Goldsmith, patting her baby bump and, with pure Mandy Moore optimism, gushing over her excitement to be becoming a mom for the very first time with him in a matter of months.

Giving a heartfelt thanks to those who have supported This Is Us from the beginning, Moore told the crowd: “You are a part of our growing family and sharing Rebecca’s story with all of you continues to be the highlight of my career.”

She then addressed her husband since 2018, Taylor Goldsmith, from wherever he’s watching her: “The love of my life, Taylor,” she said. “I’m so excited to bring this baby boy into the world with you.”

“This has been an incredibly challenging year for everybody so let’s please keep each other safe all right?” she continued. “Let’s continue to wear masks, socially distance, wash our hands, and be kind to one another.”

Moore announced her pregnancy at the end of September, saying they were expecting their baby in early 2021 — and it’s clear the couple couldn’t be more ready to become parents.

