Kurt Russell Says He ‘Put His Worst Foot Forward’ With Goldie Hawn

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn’s love story has captured our attention — not to mention our hearts — for years. Thirty-seven years, actually, which is how long the two actors have been together, making their one of the longest-lasting Hollywood love stories around. Now, we’re learning eve more about their partnership, thanks to a recent interview with CBS to promote The Christmas Chronicles 2, a holiday movie they both star in as Mr. and Mrs. Clause.

Although they didn’t officially start dating until the 1980s, Russel and Hawn actually met in 1968, on the set of The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band. When asked about her first impression of Russell, Hawn told CBS that “he was way too young” for her. When they met again on the set of Swing Shift, both had already gone through divorces. Russell shared that he wasn’t in a great place to start a relationship, stating, “when I met Goldie I was in a time in my life and a period of my life where I was definitely going to put my worst foot forward when it came to any kind of relationship. I put my worst foot forward.” But, he continued, “If you can handle that, then maybe there’s a chance of some reality there being together.” In fact when they met he admitted that he “was horribly hungover.”

That doesn’t sound like the most auspicious start to a relationship (and Hawn clearly disagreed with her longtime love’s assessment, saying, “You put your worst foot forward? I could hardly say that. I would say if you’d done that with me I wouldn’t be with you today.”) but clearly, it worked. So what exactly is the key to surviving a relationship as long as theirs? What’s the secret? Well, spoiler alert: Hawn says there isn’t one, saying simply, “you’ve got to want to be together.” Russell added, “I call that love.”

We call that #RelationshipGoals.

