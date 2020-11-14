It’s Another Bachelor Baby! Tanner & Jade Roper Tolbert Welcome Their Son

Congratulations are in order! Bachelor in Paradise alums Jade Roper Tolbert and her husband, Tanner Tolbert, welcomed their second baby boy at home early Saturday morning. Tolbert updated his followers on his wife’s delivery progress throughout the night on his Instagram Stories before announcing the arrival of their little one.
“5:33 AM,” wrote the proud papa, “Mama and Baby Boy doing great.”
Hours earlier, Tolbert took to to the social media platform when Jade’s water broke and said they were officially on “baby watch.”
“You might ask why I’ve got this kiddie pool set up in our bedroom and a tarp on our bed,” he said, while showing off their at-home delivery setup. Videos of Roper Tolbert in an inflatable pool can be seen as she prepared for her home birth.
