It’s Another Bachelor Baby! Tanner & Jade Roper Tolbert Welcome Their Son

Daisy Maldonado
'Married at First Sight' Doug Hehner
Congratulations are in order! Bachelor in Paradise alums Jade Roper Tolbert and her husband, Tanner Tolbert, welcomed their second baby boy at home early Saturday morning. Tolbert updated his followers on his wife’s delivery progress throughout the night on his Instagram Stories before announcing the arrival of their little one.

“5:33 AM,” wrote the proud papa, “Mama and Baby Boy doing great.”

Hours earlier, Tolbert took to to the social media platform when Jade’s water broke and said they were officially on “baby watch.”

“You might ask why I’ve got this kiddie pool set up in our bedroom and a tarp on our bed,” he said, while showing off their at-home delivery setup. Videos of Roper Tolbert in an inflatable pool can be seen as she prepared for her home birth.

In one of the videos, the couple continued to joke as they awaited the arrival of their son saying they “made it out of the closet” — a reference to the unexpected home birth of their son Brooks Easton.
Tolbert also made sure to show off Jade’s baby bump for the last time, saying, “Say goodbye to the bump, honey. We’ll see you soon little man!”
Soon, indeed: Just hours later, the doting mama shared the adorable first photo of her and her baby boy on Instagram, captioning her post: “He’s here and he’s perfect. ✨✨✨”

Welcome to the world little one!

