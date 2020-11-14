A silly social media poll turned ugly after E! News posted a trending Hollywood question on their Instagram account: “Which Hollywood Chris is the best?” Fans could pick between Chris Evans, Chris Pine, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pratt. And, well?That last Chris was the one dubbed “The Worst Chris in Hollywood.” Now an official member of the Schwarzenegger family, Pratt’s extended family has come to his defense. In a recent interview with Variety, Patrick Schwarzenegger revealed he reached out to his brother-in-law when Pratt was facing the negative commentary on Twitter.

When asked about the Twitter controversy, Schwarzenegger said, “It’s crazy. Twitter is a junkyard, right? I mean, every day there’s something. People are calling out this person or that person, or let’s get mad at this person. People are so focused on putting other people down to make themselves feel better. It’s sad, honestly,”

However, he reassured readers that his brother-in-law was “pretty strong-boned” and didn’t let the online trolls get to him. “I don’t think anything really hits him deep down. I messaged him, and just mostly was like, ‘I hope you’re not taking this seriously.’ I don’t really know what else to say.”

The Midnight Sun star also used the moment to praise two other family members: his parents Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

“I think he can learn a thing or two from my dad or my mom,” he said. “My dad was always adamant about not letting anybody else’s opinions mess with his drive or where he wanted to go. No matter what you’re doing in life, there’s are always going be people hating on you and wanting you to fail.”

Also standing up for Pratt: wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, who immediately came to her husband’s defense. On the E! News post she wrote in the comments: “Is this really what we need? There’s so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday. There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that.”

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples who got engaged in 2020.