Michelle Pfeiffer Wishes Husband David E. Kelley a Happy 27th Wedding Anniversary

Michelle Pfeiffer and husband David E. Kelley are celebrating 27 years of marriage — and the actress, 62, shared a few sweet throwback photos to celebrate. “My one and only for 27 years. 🙏 Happy Anniversary to my love 😍,” Pfeiffer wrote beneath the pics.

“I chose really well with David. I got really lucky,” Pfeiffer told Parade in 2012. “I never take him for granted. I’ve never met a person who has more integrity than my husband. I respect that. There’s his humor and intelligence, too, and he’s really cute, all those things—but if you don’t respect your partner, you’ll get sick of him.”

The couple said “I do” in 1993 and share two children together, son John, and daughter Claudia. Pfieffer was in the process of adopting Claudia before she met Kelley and when the two got together, the Oscar winner told Good Housekeeping: “he really rose to the occasion.”

“So when she came, he and I had only been together for about two months,” Pfieffer said. “We had this child with us right away, and most people don’t have that. But I really got to see him in a situation that certainly would separate the boys from the men…we both got to see each other as parents before we progressed in our relationship together, and in a strange way, it took the pressure off us, as a couple. We had something else to focus on. It was sort of perfectly timed. I mean, it’s a real testament to the kind of person he is, but also to the fact that sometimes the traditional way of doing things isn’t always the best way.”

