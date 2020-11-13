Meghan McCain took Donald Trump’s belittling words once used to disparage her father John McCain and flipped the script. After Arizona reportedly flipped from red to blue Thursday night, The View co-host took to Twitter posting a meme of her dad with the words, “I like people who don’t lose Arizona.”

In light of tonight’s news…. *sorry I had to, the meme is too funny. pic.twitter.com/lo6xHqCbk0 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 13, 2020

In 2015, Trump called the late Senator a “loser” for not winning the White House in 2008 and continually mocked McCain for having been a prisoner of war. “In light of tonight’s news…” Meghan wrote alongside a photo of her father with the words: “I like people who don’t lose Arizona.”

Arizona, a longtime Republican stronghold only voted for a Democratic president once, President Bill Clinton in 1996 since President Harry S. Truman in 1948, and only recently has shifted purple. “What I think happened was not just my husband’s influence, Meghan’s mom, Cindy McCain told The View. “This administration has done so poorly on so many different things,” Cindy said of the Trump administration.

“To start, with the pandemic, the military, leaving our allies on the battlefield, pulling out of treaties,” she said as she criticized Trump. “All of those things combined, I think, made most people want to vote for [President-elect Joe] Biden.” And as of Friday, Nov. 13, as reported by CNN, for just the second time in more than 70 years, ” A Democrat will carry Arizona in a presidential election.”

Before you go, click here to see family photos of Barack & Michelle Obama and other presidential families.