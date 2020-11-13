Kelly Clarkson Just Announced the Release of Her New Christmas Song

If you listen closely, you can hear Santa warming up at the North Pole — and that means the holidays are almost here! And thanks to Kelly Clarkson and some of our other favorite celebs who just released new holiday music, we’re already starting to feel the Christmas spirit. We love all of the classic Christmas songs, and although they are timeless, it’s always exciting when singers decide to take a fun and festive new approach. So, when Clarkson announced Friday she was releasing her own version of Vince Vance & the Valiants’ “All I Want For Christmas Is You“, well, we were pretty happy.

Kelly announced her new single on Instagram, writing, “Tis the season to play Christmas music! 😜🎄🎶 My new song #AllIWantForChristmasIsYou is available everywhere! Listen to it now. Link in bio!” And after listening, it’s impossible to not want to sing along at the top of your lungs. And the lyric video is too cute to miss.

You can buy the song on Amazon now for $1.29, and if you don’t have an Amazon Prime music account, you can snag a free three-month trial so you can start listening to Clarkson’s newest holiday anthem (and all your favorite music) for free.

Free 3-Month Amazon Prime Music Trial $ Buy now

“I have been singing Vince Vance & the Valiants’ song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” since I was a little kid,” Clarkson said in a statement. “I always loved that it’s a ballad but the woman always sounded so rock n’ roll with her raspy tone on the big notes. It has an old school vibe and is a little pop, country, and rock n’ roll. Hope y’all enjoy my version of this classic!”

Sorry folks, we’ll be listening to Clarkson’s gem of song until at least the new year.

We have our fingers crossed she’ll drop a new Christmas album too (after all it’s been seven years since Wrapped in Red dropped) but until then, we’ll be happily streaming her “All I Want For Christmas Is You” on repeat.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, click here to see which artists just released new music in time for the holidays.