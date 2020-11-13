“And she said, let’s get Patrick. Even in my most excitable dream life, that thought hadn’t occurred to me as an option, and there it was.”

“I had this imagining of a beach motif throughout the season, and I called Ellen, and I said, what if we bring back, I don’t know, some dead character that you could dream of on the beach, that would be so fun for the fans,” Vernoff told the publication.

During the interview with Deadline, Pompeo reflected on a hike she and her former co-star took around Malibu with a view of the beach (reminding her of her conversation with Vernoff), and the idea struck her.

“I just said to him, would you ever consider coming and being a part of the storytelling this season? …… There’s just so much darkness, and we knew that coming together would be a little ray of light. And so, I think we had the same idea, at the core, to want to help people and bring a smile to people’s faces. So, he loved the idea, and we were just so excited, and we had a ball filming it.”

When asked by Deadline about what it was like seeing each other on set after so long, Pompeo had this to say: “It felt great. Patrick and I have this chemistry, where I think, even from when we first met, for some reason, it just felt like we’ve known each other for a hundred years, and it’s just the same feeling. It’s like riding a bike, we just have a chemistry and a dynamic that’s always served us well, and I think we have a genuine affection for each other.”

We were so happy to see our favorite TV couple back on our screens — even if it was just a dream. And we can’t wait to see what else Grey’s newest season has in store for us — Team MerDer forever!!

