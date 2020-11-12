Tim McGraw Shares Why He Loves Singing With Wife Faith Hill

Somehow, Tim Mc Graw and Faith Hill’s love story only ever manages to get sweeter. On the premiere of his brand new Apple Music Country show, Beyond The Influence Radio, Tim McGraw shared who his musical influences were. Some of his influences included Adele and Billie Eilish. But, the greatest influence on his musical career has been none other than his wife Faith Hill (Is that a collective ‘Awwwww…’ we hear?).

“I always found out, it took me a while but because I’m a slow learner, I knew that if I’d been singing with Faith for a while, like in the past tours that we’ve had, that I’m in pretty good vocal shape having to keep up with her because she’s one of the greatest singers on earth,” McGraw said during Beyond The Influence Radio.

The singer continued to gush over his wife. “And when you hear her sing, she just has so much heat and passion in her vocal. To me, she’s like Aretha Franklin and Brigitte Bardot all rolled into one in a lot of ways. She’s one of my favorite singers ever.” If you listen closely you can hear us crying and swooning in the distance.

The two country music singers celebrated 24 years of marriage last month, and it’s clear McGraw is just as smitten by his wife now as he was when they first met.

Set to the sound of his track “Hard to Stay Mad At” from his recently released Here on Earth album, McGraw shared a video devoted to Hill on Instagram. He captioned the post, “24 years…… These years have rushed by in a series of beautiful, painful, and unexpected moments.“

McGraw continued: “We have loved, laughed, cried through exciting, inspiring and heartbreaking events in our lives together. U have been a role model for 3 remarkable young women who have made me a better man than I ever thought I could be.”

“The future will surely hold more of all of these things. It only matters if I’m with you. It only works if I’m with you. My oxygen only exists if you’re by my side. Forever and always living and loving our way through anything @faithhill,” McGraw ended the post.

