Carole Middleton Finds a Unique Way to Stay Connected to Her Royal Grandkids

Christmas is going to look a bit different around the world this year for everyone, including the Royal Family. Due to new lockdown restrictions Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, are going to celebrate the holidays in a new way with mom Kate Middleton’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton.

Grandmother Middleton revealed the details on Instagram about her family’s new holiday tradition — trimming the Christmas tree virtually. Her message discussed the importance of maintaining a sense of closeness even if they couldn’t be in the same room together this year.

“For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected. I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I’ll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where,” she wrote on her Party Pieces social media account.

Middleton’s post shares the feelings that many families will experience this year because of the distance created by COVID-19 safety protocols. The Duchess of Cambridge’s mom wants to keep up any sense of normalcy this holiday season because it gives her “some joy and escapism” during this difficult time.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have done their best to keep the kids involved in honoring the frontline workers, who have sacrificed so much this year to save lives. In March, the couple posted a charming video of their brood clapping in honor of the brave healthcare workers. Prince George and Princess Charlotte were also like many kids across the globe and spent their spring doing virtual classes, and it was a challenge for both of their parents.

While Prince William joked that “homeschooling is fun,” mom found the homeschooling lessons with Prince George to be a battle of the wills. “George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work,” she shared with ITV’s This Morning back in May.

It isn’t easy raising three little ones in the middle of a world crisis, but Carole Middleton reminds us there is so much to be grateful for. “We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020,” she wrote. “We need to remember what’s really important this Christmas.”

