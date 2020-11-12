Salma Hayek has been serving up seriously sexy pics recently and so we can’t help ourselves but frequent her social media. The 54-year-old mom (yes, she’s 54) took to Instagram Thursday to share a sultry throwback picture where she asked fans if they saw a resemblance between her and Golden Globe winner Winona Ryder — and actually, they kinda do look alike in the pic.

“Back in the day they used to say I’ll looked like Winona Ryder, What do you think?” Hayek captioned. ” En aquellos tiempos me decían que me parecía a #winonaryder que piensan?” We totally see it. In the photo, Hayek is wearing a thin-strapped black lace tank top with her hair off her face, showing us her jawline and in that angle, we for sure see the resemblance.

Image: Salma Hayek, Winona Ryder Credit: SheKnows/Everett Collection. Everett Collection.

Hayek isn’t the only celeb to call out another star lookalike. In May, Adele posted a picture of herself that set the internet ablaze. Fans were shocked by the singer’s complete transformation and took to Twitter calling out the fact that she and American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson looked remarkably alike.

Adele is Sarah Paulson’s new twin sister pic.twitter.com/Dijig6U0Bo — ‘o ssaje (@commefaocore) May 6, 2020

“Adele is Sarah Paulson’s new twin sister,” the fan wrote. “Exactly what I was thinking,” another fan commented. And they weren’t wrong — well, the biological part, yes, but the looks part, not so much.

