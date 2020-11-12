Maren Morris Admits Mom Life Has Changed Her While Accepting Her CMA Awards

It didn’t take long at all for new mom Maren Morris to take a lead at tonight’s CMA Awards, with the first two winners of the night being none other than Morris herself for hit song “The Bones.” In March of this year, she and Ryan Hurd welcomed their first child, baby Hayes, right around the time the entire world started melting down due to COVID-19. While Morris has been open about her struggle with postpartum depression in the months that followed, she’s since thrown herself back into work, performing her song “To Hell And Back” at September’s ACM Awards. Tonight, she’s front and center at the live, in-person CMAs — and while Morris knows everything may seem business as usual, she admits that life with baby Hayes has definitely changed things.

Morris and husband Hurd are now the proud parents of nearly 8-month-old baby Hayes Andrew Hurd, and it’s clear as Morris gets on stage to accept the award for Single of the Year for “The Bones.” She thanks all those who collaborated with her on the song, then took another look around the festive room fo A-list glam.

“I had a baby 8 months ago so just being out tonight is a win in itself,” she admitted.

Preach, Maren! We’re sure every mom in the room understood exactly how she felt — that first year (two years? three years?), getting out of the house in a clean shirt is a herculean task. While Morris, gracefully accepting a second win for Song of the Year (also for “The Bones”), is hardly the most common example of a new mom eight months out, we’re loving her continued honesty about how having a newborn has changed her life.

After all, Morris was touring all through her pregnancy — we know this lady was eager to get back to work, and we’re so happy she and Hurd could enjoy this night of celebration.

